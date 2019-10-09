September 2019 was Mississippi’s Driest on Record

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report released by the National Centers for Environmental Information shows that four southeastern states had their driest September on record. In Mississippi, the average precipitation for the month was only 0.38 inches. That is over 3 inches below the normal, which is 3.43 inches. That made September 2019 the driest on record for the state. Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, also had their record driest September.

The report also shows that the United States had the second warmest September on record. The average U.S. temperatures was 68.5 degrees Fahrenheit, which ties the 2015 average September temperatures. Year to date, the United States ranks as the third warmest January to September period.

Read the full report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Organization here. Stay with Storm Team 12 for updates on the drought conditions in Mississippi here.