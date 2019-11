JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The opportunity to get an extra hour of sleep is finally here as daylight saving time comes to an end.

Most of the United States begins Daylight Saving Time at 2:00 a.m. on the second Sunday in March and reverts to standard time on the first Sunday in November.

In the U.S., each time zone switches at a different time. In the European Union, Summer Time begins and ends at 1:00 a.m. Universal Time (Greenwich Mean Time).