You may have noticed our temporary set at WJTV during our shows.

Don’t worry, we still have the original set, we’re just preparing for Mississippi’s only televised GOP Gubernatorial Debate.

Make sure to tune in Tuesday, July 23 at 7 pm to watch Robert Foster, Tate Reeves, and Bill Waller Jr. face off in the WJTV studios.

Use the hashtag #MSGOPGOVDEBATE to join the conversation.