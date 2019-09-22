Seven arrested in human-trafficking bust: Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV)- Seven suspects were arrested for human-trafficking in Hattiesburg Friday night.

The Pine Belt Anti-Human-Trafficking Taskforce and law enforcement agencies conducted an undercover operation that led to the discovery of illegal activity by seven people.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the charges against the suspects include: engaging in prostitution, procuring prostitution, aiding and abetting prostitution, promoting prostitution and possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and an MDOC warrant, child exploitation and luring online.

This effort was a joint operation between the Mississippi Department of Corrections, The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, The Hattiesburg Police Department, and additional law enforcement agencies.