Seven candidates qualify for Jackson Ward 2 special election

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced seven candidates qualified for the November 17, 2020, special election. The candidates are running for the Ward 2 seat, after former Councilman Melvin Priester Jr. resigned.

The following candidates qualified to run for the seat:

  • Angelique Lee
  • Tyrone Lewis
  • Ronald K. Moore
  • James Paige
  • Thomas Warren Powell
  • Funmilayo Bannerman Tilden
  • Melinda Greenfield Todd

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories