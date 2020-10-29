Seven candidates qualify for Jackson Ward 2 special election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced seven candidates qualified for the November 17, 2020, special election. The candidates are running for the Ward 2 seat, after former Councilman Melvin Priester Jr. resigned.

The following candidates qualified to run for the seat:

Angelique Lee

Tyrone Lewis

Ronald K. Moore

James Paige

Thomas Warren Powell

Funmilayo Bannerman Tilden

Melinda Greenfield Todd

