Seven candidates qualify for Jackson Ward 2 special election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced seven candidates qualified for the November 17, 2020, special election. The candidates are running for the Ward 2 seat, after former Councilman Melvin Priester Jr. resigned.
The following candidates qualified to run for the seat:
- Angelique Lee
- Tyrone Lewis
- Ronald K. Moore
- James Paige
- Thomas Warren Powell
- Funmilayo Bannerman Tilden
- Melinda Greenfield Todd
