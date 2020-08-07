Coronavirus Information

Seven test positive for COVID-19 in South Tippah School District

RIPLEY, Miss. (WJTV) – South Tippah School District confirmed six employees and one student have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Daily Journal.

“There are six positive cases among faculty and staff throughout the entire district, none of which we can confirm came from the school setting,” said Superintendent Tony Elliott, who also tested positive for the virus earlier this week. “However, we are positive that some of the six came from outside the school setting and just happen to be employees of the school system.”

The school district was only in session for two days.

