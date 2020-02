UPDATE: The area is now clear. Traffic is back moving.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi Highway Patrol report several cars, including seven 18-wheelers, hit a downed tree on I-20 East near the Bovina exit.

Authorities received the call around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

Crews are working to remove a second fallen tree in that same area.