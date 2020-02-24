Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Several elected officials join Mississippi Republican Party

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several elected officials from Covington and Smith Counties joined the Mississippi Republican Party. Governor Tate Reeves, Congressman Michael Guest and Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Lucien Smith welcomed the officials on Monday in Jackson.

Two officials switched Party affiliation from Independent to Republican, and six officials switched Party affiliation from Democratic to Republican.

The eight officials who joined the MSGOP are:

  • Matt Sullivan, District Attorney for the Thirteenth Circuit Court District (Covington, Jasper, Simpson and Smith Counties), (Former Democrat)

Covington County

  • Guy Easterling, Chancery Clerk (Former Independent)
  • Bobby Wayne Mooney, Justice Court Judge for the Northern District of Covington County (Former Independent)

Smith County

  • Cindy Austin, Chancery Clerk (Former Democrat)
  • Anthony Grayson, Circuit Clerk (Former Democrat)
  • Mary Lou Powell, Tax Assessor-Collector (Former Democrat)
  • Danny Arender, Beat 4 Supervisor (Former Democrat)
  • Hulon West, Justice Court Judge for the Southern District of Smith County (Former Democrat)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories