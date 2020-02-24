Several elected officials join Mississippi Republican Party

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several elected officials from Covington and Smith Counties joined the Mississippi Republican Party. Governor Tate Reeves, Congressman Michael Guest and Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Lucien Smith welcomed the officials on Monday in Jackson.

Two officials switched Party affiliation from Independent to Republican, and six officials switched Party affiliation from Democratic to Republican.

The eight officials who joined the MSGOP are:

Matt Sullivan, District Attorney for the Thirteenth Circuit Court District (Covington, Jasper, Simpson and Smith Counties), (Former Democrat)

Covington County

Guy Easterling , Chancery Clerk (Former Independent)

, Chancery Clerk (Former Independent) Bobby Wayne Mooney, Justice Court Judge for the Northern District of Covington County (Former Independent)

Smith County