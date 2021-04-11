Several injured following three-vehicle crash in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – At least four people are hurt and one child is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Ridgeland.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Line Road and State Street around 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Two children were thrown from a vehicle after a three-car crash, they’re now fighting for their lives.

Witnesses said the crash was caused by a driver who was speeding and ran a red light. Police officers at the scene said an 11-year-old girl appeared to be in critical condition. She was knocked unconscious and was bleeding from her scalp.

The drive of the third car, who was the only one not seriously hurt, said he’s glad to be alive, but is very concerned for the mother and her children.

Ridgeland police are investigating what caused the crash. The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.