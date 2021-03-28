Several injured in Yazoo County nightclub shooting

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are investigating an early Saturday morning nightclub shooting that left six wounded.

The shooting happened at Big Mickies on MLK Drive. Two of the victims were airlifted to UMMC where they remain in critical condition.

According to Yazoo County Sheriff Department Investigator Noble Brooks, this was an incident that could have been a retaliation after a 13-year-old was shot and killed in Yazoo City in early March.

There is no word on a motive. Investigators said they do have multiple persons of interest, however, no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.