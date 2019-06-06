Several local players selected on final day of MLB Draft

VIDEO ABOVE: Jackson Prep head coach Brent Heavener reacts to having three players drafted

It was a banner day for the state of Mississippi with several players selected on the third and final day of the MLB Draft.

Clinton High School outfielder Christian Johnson was picked by the Rays in the 19th round, and Clinton pitcher Hilton Dyar went in the 21st round to the Phillies.

When it was all said and done Jackson Prep had three former players drafted. The Mets picked Jake Mangum (Mississippi State, OF) in the 4th round, the Blue Jays took Parker Caracci (Ole Miss, RP) in the 21st round, and the Diamondbacks selected Jerrion Ealy (Ole Miss incoming freshman) in the 31st round.

All in all Mississippi State had a program record tying 11 players drafted. Ole Miss wasn’t too far behind with 8 players selected.

Mississippi College’s Blaine Crim went in the 19th round to Texas.