GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- People in Greenville are left with destroyed businesses and homes after heavy storms ripped through the community Saturday morning.

High winds shattered windows, removed roofs from buildings and many residents remain without power outages.

People living in the area are working together to clean up the roadways and additional damages.

The City is offering shelter to those who are in need of a place to stay. At this time, there has not been any reports of injuries.