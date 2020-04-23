Severe storms cause damage in McComb

1  of  2
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The severe storms that happened overnight caused damage in McComb. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Some of the most extensive damage was on Veterans Boulevard.

McComb Ward 1 Selectman Ted Tullos said the community cleanup effort is already underway.

“It’s not the movie stars, or the football players. The real heroes are the people you see here. The first responders, and we’re lucky to have them. Good people,” said Tullos.

Pike County EMA Director Richard Coghlan said damage has been reported between Summit and McComb. At this time, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

