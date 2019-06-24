Severe storms cause damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emergency officials across Mississippi reported damage from Monday morning’s storms.

Leaders the Adams County Emergency Management said there are trees and power lines down across the county. They said a tree fell on a home, but no one inside was hurt. Crews are working to clear the debris from roads.

In Hinds County, emergency officials said there are trees down along Charlie Brown Road and Old Port Gibson Road.

There are multiple reports of trees and power lines down on Highway 28 and Sylvarena Road in Copiah County.

According to reports, a tree fell on Rosebud Street in Issaquena County.

Officials also said there are trees down along Bunkley Road in Franklin County.