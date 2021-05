PRENTISS, Miss. (WHLT) – A severe storm caused damage in the Town of Prentiss. Several trees fell in the area.

Jocelyn Ragsdale, the Jefferson Davis County EMA Director, shared pictures of the damage. One picture showed a tree that fell on a home. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

Courtesy: Jocelyn Ragsdale, Jefferson Davis County EMA Director

Another picture showed a tree that fell on the playground of J E Johnson Elementary School.