Severe storms expected to impact Mississippi on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As we approach 2021, Mississippi is expected to experience severe storm on New Year’s Eve.
Leaders with Entergy said they have not moved any crew or resources at this time. If repairs are needed, they are ready to go.
Click here for tips to prepare your home and your family for a tornado.
