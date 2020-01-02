Severe storms cause flash flooding in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms are moving through central Mississippi.

According to the Hinds County EOC, there’s flooding at Broadway Street and Hampstead Boulevard in Clinton.

12 News viewer, Stephen Manning, said there is also flooding along Northside Drive in Clinton. He sent the following video:

Another Clinton neighbor said there was flooding on Post Road at Tanglewood Drive in Clinton.

Flooding on Post Rd. at Tanglewood Dr. in Clinton. Courtesy: Susan Easley

12 News’ Marcus James traveled to Clinton to check on the flash flooding.

Heavy rain is already falling in the town of Edwards.

According to the EMA in Adams County, a tree is blocking part of the Natchez Trace in the northern part of the county.

There is a Flash Flood Watch for most of Central Mississippi until noon on Friday. Remember, you can download the free WJTV 12 Weather app to keep up with your forecast.