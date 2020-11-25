Severe thunderstorm warning for Hinds, Madison, Rankin, & Scott counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Rankin, Scott, Hinds, and Madison counties until 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25.

At 7:27 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Ridgeland, moving Northeast at 40 mph with 60 mph wind gusts.

Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

