Severe weather damage in Covington County

A storm tore through Covington County early Wednesday causing damage from Seminary to Mt. Olive. Some homes were destroyed by the high winds while other homes had their roofs ripped off.

People who live in the area say they were notified by emergency alerts on their cellphone that severe weather was coming to their area. There were several reports of power outages after the storm came through. A number of roads were blocked by downed trees and power lines.

Covington County Emergency Management Director Greg Sanford says the county is doing what it can for those impacted. At this point, he says the storm can’t currently be declared a tornado.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.