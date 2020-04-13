Severe weather damage in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A possible tornado touched down in Yazoo County on Easter Sunday, but no injuries have been reported.

The tornado damaged homes and knocked down trees. A barn off of Highway 149 had its roof ripped off. The farm equipment was trapped under rubble.

At the Yazoo Planters’ Gin, one employee’s home was blown to pieces with parts to it scattered more than 100 yards away. Thankfully, no one was inside when the storm hit.

Hundreds of people in the county are without power and could be without power for one or two days. The Yazoo County Emergency Management said if you see any down power lines, you are asked to report them and not to go near them.