Severe weather knocks down trees in Lincoln County

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Following severe weather in Brookhaven, several neighbors experienced damage to their homes.

A down tree on Nola Road was just a few feet away from damaging a home. On the opposite side of the driveaway, another tree fell.

Storm damage in Brookhaven

Storm damage in Brookhaven

Storm damage in Brookhaven

Storm damage in Brookhaven

Storm damage in Lawrence County

Storm damage in Lawrence County

Storm damage in Lawrence County

Storm damage in Lawrence County

Damage has also been reported in Sontag, which is located in Lawrence County. The wind blew the roof off of a home on Cotton Lane. The wind carried the roof across the railroad track near the home.

No one was hurt. The homeowner packed up his valuable belongings and evacuated the area.

