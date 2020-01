JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With severe storms moving through Mississippi, here are some safety tips from the National Weather Service.

GET IN – If you are outside, get inside. If you’re already inside, get as far into the middle of the building as possible. GET DOWN – Get underground if possible. If you cannot, go to the lowest floor possible. COVER UP – Flying and falling debris are a storm’s number one killer.

