Severe weather: Tornadoes spotted in Mississippi

Tornado spotted near Highway 98 in Foxworth, Marion County. Courtesy: William Vineyard
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tornadoes were reported in Mississippi on Monday, December 16, 2019.
The video below shows a tornado near Bogue Chitto.
Here are some more pictures of the severe weather damage in Mississippi:
#Lightning in the distance. Another line of strong storms is approaching Lincoln County. Continue being weather aware this evening! Conditions are becoming more dangerous now that night has set in. @WJTV #mswx pic.twitter.com/bVvRP0nUez— John Conway (@John_Conway_wx) December 16, 2019
