Severe weather: Tornadoes spotted in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

Tornado spotted near Highway 98 in Foxworth, Marion County. Courtesy: William Vineyard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tornadoes were reported in Mississippi on Monday, December 16, 2019.

The video below shows a tornado near Bogue Chitto.

Here are some more pictures of the severe weather damage in Mississippi:

  • Tornado spotted near Highway 98 in Foxworth, Marion County. Courtesy: William Vineyard
  • Storm damage on MS Hwy 570 in Smithdale, Amite County. Courtesy: Noris Landry
  • Storm damage on MS Hwy 570 in Smithdale, Amite County. Courtesy: Noris Landry
  • Storm damage on MS Hwy 570 in Smithdale, Amite County. Courtesy: Noris Landry
  • Storm damage on MS Hwy 570 in Smithdale, Amite County. Courtesy: Noris Landry
  • Damage on Bogue Chitto Road
  • Damage in Columbia. Courtesy: Phillip Zinke
  • Hay barn damaged in Bogue Chitto

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories