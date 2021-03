PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to improve the city sewer system, crews will be smoke testing sewer lines in the west and north areas of Pearl on Monday, March 22.

During the process, it is possible neighbors will see smoke coming out of roof vents and drains in houses. Officials warned that there is no need to be concerned as the smoke is safe and non-toxic.

Information is currently being placed on door hangers at all addresses that will be affected.