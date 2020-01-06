Sex-abuse suit filed against Boy Scouts in US capital

FILE – This Feb. 4, 2013 file photo shows a close up of a Boy Scout uniform badge during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in federal court in Washington, D.C., seeking to establish the nation’s capital as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Boy Scouts of America for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse at the hands of scoutmasters and other scout leaders. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

(AP) – A potentially ground-breaking lawsuit is being filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., against the Boy Scouts of America. It seeks to establish Washington as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Scouts of for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse by scout leaders.

The eight plaintiffs live in states where statute of limitations laws would prevent them from suing the BSA based on claims of long-ago abuse. The law in Washington accommodates some suits of that type.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers say Washington is an appropriate venue because the Boy Scouts were incorporated there and have a congressional charter.  The BSA says it can’t comment on pending litigation.

