Sexual battery suspect arrested after chase in Ridgeland on Wednesday

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police said a sexual battery suspect was arrested on Thursday, the day after the department received a call about a disorderly customer at Regions Bank on E. County Line Road.

Officers responded to the bank on Wednesday, September 16, just before noon. They were told Terrance McChristian, 30, was harassing bank employees, and they could not get him to leave the bank.

Police said McChristian had outstanding arrest warrants through the department for sexual battery and domestic violence. An officer encountered him in the bank. While the officer was placing McChristian under arrest, he began to resist.

Police said he ran to his vehicle in the parking lot. The officer chased McChristian, tased him and attempted to pull him from the vehicle while he was backing up. The officer was caught between the open door and the vehicle and was struck by the vehicle as it backed. The officer has minor injuries.

Police said McChristian backed into an unoccupied patrol vehicle and fled the parking lot as he drove over a curb and grassy area. Back-up officers chased him for a short distance on County Line Road and Ridgewood Court. They said McChristian’s driving became too erratic, and they stopped the chase.

Ridgeland police, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, were able to locate McChristian on Thursday, September 17. They were able to identify him through the license plate registration on his vehicle. He was arrested at Cowboy Maloney/Northern Tool parking lot off Beasley Road around 8:30 a.m.

In addition to the outstanding arrest warrants, McChristian faces new charges from the September 16 incident of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on law enforcement, reckless driving and felony fleeing arrest.

McChristian is being at the Madison County Detention Center pending an initial appearance where consideration will be taken on bond.

