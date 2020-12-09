Shady Grove VFD’s Chief David Houston hospitalized

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jones County Fire Council has confirmed the hospitalization of Shady Grove VFD’s Chief David Houston.
The chief has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
