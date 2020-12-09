Shady Grove VFD’s Chief David Houston hospitalized

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A Jackson family is taking on Frito-Lay in federal court. The heart of the case is whether a former worker died of asbestosis from the job.

From 1974 to 1999, Jimmie Ruffin worked as a machine operator and pest control worker at the Jackson Frito-Lay plant. In 2019, he suddenly died due to lung cancer. His son is trying to prove it was due to conditions at his job.