BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- To help those who are battling with hunger, Shaggy’s restaurant in Brandon and its owners are making a $5,000 donation to non-profit group God’s Haven.

The owners, Rimmer Covington, Jr. and Ron Ladner, will donate the funds to help God’s Haven to feed the homeless and children at apartments in the Metro Jackson area during the holidays and summer.

The donation ceremony will be held at Shaggy’s Monday, Dec. 23 at noon located at 1733 Spillway Road.