Shape Up at the Capitol set for Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sixth annual Shape Up at the Capitol will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Organizers said the event emphasizes the importance of a healthy lifestyle, including physical fitness and healthy diets.

The 2019 Shape Up at the Capitol event will include:

· Informational booths by local businesses including healthcare services, fitness centers, wellness programs and other health-related services.

· State agencies booths promoting the health-related resources offered by the State of Mississippi including the Department of Health, Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Medicaid, and others.

· Exercise demonstrations including line dancing, Zumba, body weight exercises.

· Food trucks, food vendors, and local farmers selling healthy produce.

· Mississippi Blood Services buses to collect blood.

· Inside the capitol there will be a variety of health screenings, flu shots, and other resources

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. on the south lawn of the Mississippi State Capitol, and it will end at 1:00 p.m.