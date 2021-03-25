Sharkey County man convicted in 2017 double-murder

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Sharkey County man has been found guilty of a double murder that involved a father and son in November 2017. Investigators said 27-year-old Steven Lewis killed Alex Jennings, Jr. and Alex Jennings, Sr.

According to prosecutors, officers were dispatched to a scene at the corner of U.S. 61 and U.S. 16. They found the victims’ bodies. The both died from gunshot wounds to the back of their heads. Lewis also had a gunshot to his leg.

Lewis appeared in court Friday, March 19, where he received a guilty verdict from a Warren County jury. His sentencing is scheduled for March 29 at 10:00 a.m. in Sharkey County.