Shelter-in-place order potentially dangerous to women experiencing domestic violence

Women affected by domestic violence could be more susceptible to abuse during shelter-in-place order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Whether you’re working – taking class– or simply sheltering in place – many Americans are stuck at home.

For some it’s a nice in their daily lives, but for women already experiencing domestic violence from a partner, with or without a pandemic, it makes them even more susceptible than usual.

This past weekend, the U.N. secretary general raised the alarm – he cited a sharp rise in domestic violence amid global lockdowns – he called on governments around the world need to address the issue as part of their response to the pandemic.

In Mississippi, Wendy Mahoney with the Coalition Against Domestic Violence explained how women become more vulnerable.

“It is quite likely that the abuse will increase,” Mahoney said. “There are no outlets for an individual to leave or anything like that”

Despite the circumstances we are all dealing with, Mahoney wants anyone at risk to know that the coalition is still active and prepared to help.

“All of our shelters are up and functioning,” Mahoney said. “They have a 24 hour crisis line, they are making sure their resources and information is available—social media platforms, their website.”

Mahoney encourages anyone affected to still reach out to a local shelter, even during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is currently experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

For a list of shelters, please visit the coalition’s website.