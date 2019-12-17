Shelter opens in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– A shelter is opening in Smith County Monday night for those impacted by the storms.
That’s at 131 Oil Field Road in Raleigh.
The Raleigh Volunteer Fire Department says multiple power lines are down and a gas leak is being investigated between Mize and Magee.
They are also working on cutting and clearing trees to make sure everyone is okay.
