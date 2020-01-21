Shelters save homeless from bitter cold

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– With Monday night’s freezing temperatures, a number of shelters are offering a warm place to stay.
The Billy Brumfield Shelter, Gateway Rescue Mission, Matt’s House, and the Salvation Army opened their doors to keep people out of the cold.
Stewpot’s Opportunity Center is also helping people out.
The center opened as an emergency shelter for the freezing temperatures.
The center on Amite Street is up and running during day time hours, but when the weather gets dangerously cold, it’s open for business at night.
“I know a lot of people have loved ones they wouldn’t want to see out in the extremely cold weather, and in the past we have had people
die from being in this weather,” said Reginald Wiggins, the front desk supervisor.
People were at the center Monday night, getting a hot shower. Volunteers from Madison-Ridgeland Academy were preparing warm meals.
Capacity is 45 men, but there’s always room for a couple more.
“With only having just a few shelters, we try to have overflow to make sure that everyone who needs to come in from the cold will have
an opportunity to get out of the cold weather,” said Wiggins.
People including Dennis Joyce say if it weren’t for the center, he wouldn’t have anywhere to go.
“I’d have to be at the bus station staying up under the bridge,” said Joyce. “I wouldn’t know what to do. Just stay there
with some blankets or something. I don’t think I would make it.”
The center will also be open Tuesday night.
Stewpot’s Opportunity Center is in need of coffee and men’s underwear.