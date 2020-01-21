Shelters save homeless from bitter cold

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– With Monday night’s freezing temperatures, a number of shelters are offering a warm place to stay. ​



The Billy Brumfield Shelter, Gateway Rescue Mission, Matt’s House, and the Salvation Army opened their doors to keep people out of the cold. ​

Stewpot’s Opportunity Center is also helping people out.

The center opened as an emergency shelter for the freezing temperatures. ​

The center on Amite Street is up and running during day time hours, but when the weather gets​ dangerously cold, it’s open for business at night. ​

“I know a lot of people have loved ones they wouldn’t want to see out in the extremely cold weather, and in the past we have had people ​

die from being in this weather,” said Reginald Wiggins, the front desk supervisor. ​

People were at the center Monday night, getting a hot shower. Volunteers from Madison-Ridgeland Academy were preparing warm meals. ​



Capacity is 45 men, but there’s always room for ​a couple more. ​

“With only having just a few shelters, we try to have overflow to make sure that everyone who needs to come in from the cold will have ​

an opportunity to get out of the cold weather,” said Wiggins.​

People including Dennis Joyce say if it weren’t for the center, he wouldn’t have anywhere to go. ​

“I’d have to be at the bus station staying up under the bridge,” said Joyce. “I wouldn’t know what to do. Just stay there​

with some blankets or something. I don’t think I would make it.”​

The center will also be open Tuesday night.​

Stewpot’s Opportunity Center is in need of coffee and men’s underwear.