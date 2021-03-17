Shelters, safe rooms in Mississippi for severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced shelters and safe rooms are expected to open on Wednesday, March 17, due to severe weather.

SHELTERS AND SAFE ROOMS:

Lincoln County: Brookhaven Building – 1154 Beltline DR. Brookhaven, MS 39601 – OPEN

On Tuesday, the City of Clinton announced the Community Safe Room at FS 4, 1973 Pinehaven Road will be activated once a tornado watch has been issued.

