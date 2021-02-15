Shelters/Safe rooms in Mississippi for winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced the following warming shelters. According to MEMA, food will not be provided at these locations. Neighbors are asked to bring snacks if they intend to stay at a shelter/safe room.

Masks will be required at the locations:

Adams County Safe Room – 323 Liberty Rd., Natchez, MS – OPEN

City of Indianola – 704 Main St., Indianola, MS – OPEN

Claiborne County – County EMA Auditorium on standby if needed: 2003 Hwy. 18, Port Gibson, MS – STANDBY

Grenada County – Lewis Johnson Sr. Citizen Complex – 299 S Dr. MLK Jr Blvd, Grenada, MS – STANDBY City of Grenada Saferoom – 260 Mondy Rd, Grenada, MS – STANDBY Providence Baptist Church, 85 Misterton Rd, Gore Springs, MS – STANDBY

Hancock County – 18335 Hwy 603, Kiln, MS – OPEN

Hinds County – Johnnie Champion Comm. Ctr.,1355 Hattiesburg St., Jackson, MS – OPEN

Jones County: 2415 Ellisville Blvd. Laurel, MS – OPEN

Lafayette County – Oxford Activities Center: 400 Price Street, Oxford, MS – STANDBY Arrangements can be made for individuals with pets to house their pets at the City of Oxford pet shelter

Lamar County – 105 Central Industrial Road, Purvis, MS – STANDBY No pets allowed

Tallahatchie County – 181 S. Market Street, Charleston, MS – STANDBY No pets allowed

Warren County – River City Rescue Mission (men), 3705 Washington St., Vicksburg – OPEN

Click here to see the Smith County warming shelters.