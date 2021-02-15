Shelters/Safe rooms in Mississippi for winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced the following warming shelters. According to MEMA, food will not be provided at these locations. Neighbors are asked to bring snacks if they intend to stay at a shelter/safe room.
Masks will be required at the locations:
- Adams County Safe Room – 323 Liberty Rd., Natchez, MS – OPEN
- City of Indianola – 704 Main St., Indianola, MS – OPEN
- Claiborne County – County EMA Auditorium on standby if needed: 2003 Hwy. 18, Port Gibson, MS – STANDBY
- Grenada County – Lewis Johnson Sr. Citizen Complex – 299 S Dr. MLK Jr Blvd, Grenada, MS – STANDBY
- City of Grenada Saferoom – 260 Mondy Rd, Grenada, MS – STANDBY
- Providence Baptist Church, 85 Misterton Rd, Gore Springs, MS – STANDBY
- Hancock County – 18335 Hwy 603, Kiln, MS – OPEN
- Hinds County – Johnnie Champion Comm. Ctr.,1355 Hattiesburg St., Jackson, MS – OPEN
- Jones County: 2415 Ellisville Blvd. Laurel, MS – OPEN
- Lafayette County – Oxford Activities Center: 400 Price Street, Oxford, MS – STANDBY
- Arrangements can be made for individuals with pets to house their pets at the City of Oxford pet shelter
- Lamar County – 105 Central Industrial Road, Purvis, MS – STANDBY
- No pets allowed
- Tallahatchie County – 181 S. Market Street, Charleston, MS – STANDBY
- No pets allowed
- Warren County – River City Rescue Mission (men), 3705 Washington St., Vicksburg – OPEN
