CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – Shemah Ladania Crosby has been crowned the 2021-2022 Choctaw Indian Princess.

Thirteen Chahta Ohoyos (Choctaw women) competed for the honor of becoming the 66th Choctaw Indian Princess on Wednesday, July 14 at the Choctaw Indian Fair.

Along with Princess Shemah Ladania, Charlita Pauline Leila Gibson and Jaeden Ariana Wesley were also recognized as the first alternate and the second alternate.

Crosby will serve as a goodwill ambassador of the Tribe for a year.