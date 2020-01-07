Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured in car chase

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Louisiana deputies say one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash while fleeing from authorities in a stolen vehicle.

News outlets report license plate readers captured the plate of a stolen vehicle early Monday morning and alerted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says deputies made contact with the stolen vehicle but it speed off and a chase ensued. Lopinto says the chase lasted less than a minute.

The vehicle crossed a median and hit a tree, killing the driver and injuring two passengers.

The two survivors were hospitalized.

The identities of the victims wasn’t immediately released.

