Sheriff: Florida homeowner kills armed intruders; their accomplice now faces murder charges

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A homeowner shot and killed two armed men who were allegedly trying to break into his Florida home Friday. Another man was wounded in the shooting and faces charges, including second-degree murder, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Friday morning in the Tampa suburb of Wesley Chapel.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said the man was home by himself, playing video games when he heard a commotion at the back of his house. He grabbed a gun, entered a hallway and saw a masked suspect pointing a gun in his direction.

The homeowner fired on the suspect, killing him. A man behind the first suspect was also gunned down, but managed to fire his gun before he died, Nocco said.

Nocco said the homeowner opened fire on a third suspect, but his gun jammed and the suspect was able to flee.

Nocco said a neighbor was able to hold the third suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived at the scene.

The suspect is facing two counts of second-degree homicide and one count of home invasion robbery.

“He is accountable for the deaths because it was during the commission of a felony that he was involved in that those two people died,” Nocco said.

He remains in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. As of this writing, the homeowner is not facing any charges.

“The victim in this case exercised his Second Amendment right to protect himself and his home,” Nocco said.

The incident remains under investigation.