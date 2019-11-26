Sheriff: man stole 66 batteries from county school buses

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a man has been arrested and accused of stealing a truck, a trailer and 66 batteries from 33 school buses.

News outlets report 41-year-old Adam Anthony Shaw was charged Monday with motor vehicle theft and two counts of grand larceny.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says last week the county school district realized a white maintenance truck was missing from a school barn and a trailer with the school logo on the sides was missing from a high school. They also realized the batteries were missing.

Ezell says none of the property has been recovered.

The Department of Corrections also has a warrant for Shaw’s arrest for a probation violation after a drug-possession arrest in Hancock County.

It’s unclear whether Shaw has an attorney.

