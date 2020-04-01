Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Sheriff: Suspect’s mother among 6 arrested in fatal shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) – The fatal shooting of a Mississippi man led to the arrests of six people, including the mother of one of the suspects.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said in a statement Monday that 21-year-old John Michael Ross Berryman was fatally shot Friday.

Authorities identified 18-year-old Trakendric Young as a suspect. He was arrested at a motel in Tupelo.

The statement also says 46-year-old Constance Hamlin was charged for taking her son to Tupelo. Young and four other teens are charged with capital murder.

The case will be presented to a Prentiss County grand jury.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories