Sheriff: Suspect’s mother among 6 arrested in fatal shooting

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) – The fatal shooting of a Mississippi man led to the arrests of six people, including the mother of one of the suspects.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said in a statement Monday that 21-year-old John Michael Ross Berryman was fatally shot Friday.

Authorities identified 18-year-old Trakendric Young as a suspect. He was arrested at a motel in Tupelo.

The statement also says 46-year-old Constance Hamlin was charged for taking her son to Tupelo. Young and four other teens are charged with capital murder.

The case will be presented to a Prentiss County grand jury.