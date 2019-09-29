Sheriff’s Last Rodeo

Eight years ago, Sheriff Waggoner, brought back the Sheriff Reserve Rodeo and after 43 years of service he says, this is his last ride.



Sheriff Waggoner says, “I never wanted people to say that old man need to go home, I don’t want to be that guy and, people of this county have been very good to me. I will miss it in that sense but, on the other hand it’s time for me to go and I recognize that as I get older, its time for me to retire.”



He says over the course of his four decades of protecting and serving in law enforcement he has seen many changes and leaves encouraging words for the next generation of officers.



Waggoner continue, “Well be careful is the first thing the world has definitely changed out there. Its a lot more violence than when I came in years ago. you don’t have the respect back to officers. So just be careful it is an honorable profession if you do it right but if you’re not in it for the right reason you won’t be successful. You have to be in it as a servant. If you come in and want to serve the people they will respect you and appreciate that.”



The retiring sheriff has left a lasting impression on his community and fellow law enforcement agencies so they were thrilled to assist with the Sheriff’s Reserve Rodeo.



He looks forward to retirement and spending time with loved ones.



Waggoner concludes, “I’ve got a great family, a good horse, and a worthless dog but, i’m fund of all of them so I’m going to try and spend a little more time with them.”

