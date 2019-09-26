Sherry Brewer recognized as nurse leader of the year

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV)- Sherry Brewer, RN and Vice President of Clinical and Emergency Services at South Central Regional Medical Center, was recently named the 2019 Nurse Leader of the Year. She was presented this award in the association’s annual meeting.

Brewer is active in several healthcare organizations, including Emergency Nurses Association and the Mississippi Nurses Association.

She is currently serving as the 2019 President-elect for MHA Organization of Nurse Executives and is LEAN certified through Mississippi State University. She is a board-certified Emergency Nurse.