Shirley Foundation donates masks to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Governor Tate Reeves announced his amended Safe Return order, establishing additional measures on social gatherings and events to protect public health as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

The governor signed a new executive order that amends previous restrictions on group gatherings and bars. The amended Safe Return order is in effect until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3.

"We are still in the middle of our most painful period of COVID-19 spread to date. We have to slow the spread to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed," said Reeves at Friday's news conference. "We’ve seen a tremendous amount of spread in young people. By far, the group driving these high numbers is people in their 20’s. I’ve been talking for about a week about wanting to do something to curb the spread among young, drunk, careless folks."