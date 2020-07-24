Shirley Foundation donates masks to community

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Dr. Aaron and Ollye Shirley Foundation donated masks to the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on Friday.

The center, which is located at Medgar Evers and Northside Drive in Jackson, will provide masks to people as needed.

