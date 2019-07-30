Shooting at Walmart in Southhaven, 2 employees dead

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WPRI) — Police in Southaven, Mississippi are investigating an active shooter situation after four people were shot at a Walmart early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on Southcrest Parkway off Goodman Road just south of Memphis. LocalMemphis.com confirmed two employees were shot and killed – one outside the store and one inside.

A DeSoto County Sheriff told LocalMemphis.com a police officer who responded to the scene was also shot but he was hit in his bulletproof vest and not injured.

According to LocalMemphis.com, the shooter was shot by a police officer and transported to the hospital.

This shooting comes just days after three people were shot and killed by a gunman with an AK-47 style rifle at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.

No further information was released. The shooting remains under investigation.