Shooting in Vicksburg leaves two wounded

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- UPDATE: The Vicksburg Police has identified 19-year-old Jadariuce Ladelle Devoils as the second person injured. The police report earlier indicated it was 18-year old Jatavius Jerome Qualls.

Shemar Keyon Anderson and Jadariuce Ladelle Devoils remain in the same condition.

—————————————————————————————————————-

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg Police is investigating a shooting that left two males wounded around 2:29 a.m. Sunday.

Police responded to a shooting that took place along 1100 block of North Frontage Road. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered multiple shell casings on the ground.

Shortly after, police received a call that Shemar Keyon Anderson, 18, and Jatavius Jerome Qualls, 18, had been taken to a local hospital in Vicksburg.

This facility’s emergency room was not operational and someone called 911 for them.

When police arrived in Region River West Campus, they found Shemar Keyon Anderson had been shot in the chest area and Jatavius Jerome Qualls had been shot in the hip area.

Paramedics arrived and transported Anderson to Merit Health River Region Medical Center and then airlifted him to the University Medical Center.

Qualls was transported to the University Medical Center also by ambulance. Anderson was last listed and critical condition and Qualls was list serious condition.

Police learned that the two men were in the 1100 block of North Frontage Road prior to their arrival at The River Region West Campus.

This investigation is still ongoing. Vicksburg police say anyone with information to call crime stopper at 601.355.8477.