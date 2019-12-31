Shooting on Medgar Evers Blvd. leaves toddler in critical condition, teen in stable condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- UPDATE: Jackson Police says a one year old and a 13-year-old were the two victims wounded in the shooting on Medgar Evers Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The male toddler is in critical condition after suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The teen female suffered a wound to the arm and is currently in stable condition.

Authorities say shots were fired from a light colored SUV believed to be occupied by two black men.

A motive for this incident is still unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: A male toddler suffered a wound to the head and is in critical condition. A teen female suffered a wound to the arm and her condition is stable. Shots were fired into their vehicle from a light colored SUV believed to be occupied by two black males. Still no motive. pic.twitter.com/NFfMpIUKNO — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) December 31, 2019

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded several individuals while inside their car on Medgar Evers Blvd.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when mutiple shots were fired into a vehicle. The condition of those involved in the shooting is unknown at this time.

No motive or suspect information have yet been determined.

Stay with 12 News as we follow this developing story.