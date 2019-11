JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayette Police Department are searching for a shooting suspect.

The suspect, who reportedly goes by the nickname “Cali,” is accused of shooting at another man in the parking lot of a business. The shooting happened on November 12, 2019.

Investigators said the suspect was last seen in a red Jeep Wrangler.

If you know where he is, call Fayette Police at 601-786-3333 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-786-0008.