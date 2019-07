A shootout in front of the Dollar General store in Edwards lands one person in jail and another in the hospital.

Shots were exchanged around 8:30 last night after two men got into an argument.

Police say Terrance Carter was hit once in the arm and also grazed across his forehead. Markel Daniels was the other person named in the incident. Both left the scene. Daniels was later arrested at his home.

Edwards police say they plan to arrest Carter when he is released from the hospital.