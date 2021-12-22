Shoppers fight package delays from supply chain issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shipping delays and inventory shortages are two words that have some Jackson shoppers upset.

“Packages are moving. Gifts being delivered. Shelves are not empty,” said President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, those words coming from Washington by the nation’s commander in chief President Bide made the comments during a meeting with a group of corporate CEOs and administration officials.

“Christmas gifts are arriving on time this year. Good news, we’ve saved Christmas and that is because the President recognized this challenge early, acted as an honest broker to bring stakeholders together and focus on addressing practical problems across the global supply chain.”

Despite President Biden mentioning the steps, his administration took to avert a Christmas time crisis.

In Jackson for some shoppers, the online process has been a hassle.



“I’m not in a festive mood. I have been a little frustrated. I am back at Walmart. I did an online order, I brought it back here to get a refund, I brought it back to Walmart to get the refund and they told me they couldn’t refund it,” said shopper, Mary Williams.



According to the Wall Street Journal, major U.S. ports are processing almost one-fifth more container volume this year than they did in 2019. President Biden said a solution is having products developed in America.