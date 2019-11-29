Shoppers have Mixed Emotions about Workers Working on Thanksgiving

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The holiday sales have started and some people say they prefer to only have Black Friday and no Thanksgiving shopping.

“I prefer to have the Black Friday. Actual Black Friday when we used to get up in the morning, shop and stay out all day and through the night. So I would like to give the employees an opportunity to spend the day with their family” says shopper Fanny White.

A family described workers working on Thanksgiving as a double edge sword as well as a double edged blessing.

“We understand the value of wanting to be home and not having to work on Thanksgiving but there is a lot of people who’s only day off is Thanksgiving day.”